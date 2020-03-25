Watch full press conference here: https://youtu.be/3L6Z6ZYZZig
Municipality Name Cases
- Ardsley 3
- Bedford 10
- Briarcliff Manor 9
- Bronxville 9
- Buchanan 0
- Cortlandt 31
- Croton-on-Hudson 5
- Dobbs Ferry 16
- Eastchester 38
- Elmsford 6
- Greenburgh 63
- Harrison 29
- Hastings-on-Hudson 13
- Irvington 8
- Larchmont 13
- Lewisboro 7
- Mamaroneck Town 18
- Mamaroneck Village 18
- Mount Kisco 20
- Mount Pleasant 32
- Mount Vernon 89
- New Castle 13
- New Rochelle 234
- North Castle 13
- North Salem 2
- Ossining Town 7
- Ossining Village 47
- Peekskill 26
- Pelham 18
- Pelham Manor 12
- Pleasantville 14
- Port Chester 51
- Pound Ridge 1
- Rye Brook 17
- Rye City 15
- Scarsdale 39
- Sleepy Hollow 19
- Somers 9
- Tarrytown 15
- Tuckahoe 7
- White Plains 74
- Yonkers 201
- Yorktown 30
NOTE –
- Town numbers reflect the unincorporated sections of the part of town outside villages within the town.
- Numbers reflect the actual residents of the municipality, not “zip code” residents who live in an adjacent community.
- Data lags state number by as much as 3 days, due to State release of data to the County only after the tested individual has been informed of their status.
- Westchester County Economic Development team is researching loans and grant programs for small business devastated by the shutdown of their businesses, communicating information through local Chambers of Commerce. For more information visit https://westchestercatalyst.com/coronavirus-updates/
- For people wanting to donate or sell PPE or other items, email
- Asking for Nursing home, Seniors assisted living building, Senior subsidized housing in each municipality
- We are asking to the State to inform the buildings managers/administrators at the same time the individual is informed of their positive test status. Failure to do this may allow the virus to infect workers and other residents of these buildings and cause widespread infection among the most vulnerable people.
- The Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health (DCMH), together with its partner agencies, will be offering guidance and support to Westchester County’s residents as they cope with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It is projected that the health crisis precipitated by COVID-19 could have a lasting impact on the mental health of the citizens of Westchester. People may experience stress, fear, grief, depression and anxiety. DCMH will be implementing educational and supportive services through various forms of communication, including a dedicated telephone resource line, social media, taped video recordings, chat lines, printed materials and linkage to counseling.
- DCMH will partner with different organizations and private clinicians to provide the following supports:
- DCMH Information, Support and Referral line at (914) 995-1900 8a.m. to 8p.m./text #914-461-7281.
- Behavioral Health Crisis Prevention and Response Team (Available for psychiatric emergencies).
- On-going educational and supportive services on such topics as coping, addressing anxiety, parenting through this difficult time, and mindfulness exercises through various tele-communication.
- Psychological response to targeted groups as needed.
- Peer-to-Peer Support through DCMH provider network.
- Access to counseling and other supportive services through provider network and pro bono clinicians.
- Services and supports to targeted populations such as parents, teens, seniors, health care workers, first responders, LBGTQ communities and those with pre-existing mental health or substance use conditions.
- Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for all County employees and contracted municipalities 995-6070 or email .
- Here in Westchester we set up a 2-1-1 hotline with the United Way to provide answers for Westchester residents with questions concerning Coronavirus.
- NYS hotline for testing requests: 888.364.3065
- Westchester County hotline: 866.588.0195
- County has set up an email address to respond to inquiries. This is another option to the hotline.
- A personal plea from County Executive Latimer calling for nurses, doctors and other health care professionals to assist with County COVID-19 response. To volunteer please email Lindsey Jackson
- To date we have gotten 122 volunteers to our call to healthcare workers: 90 nurses, 12 doctors and 20 other.
- Some are being deployed starting today to work with the Department of Health. We expect some to work with childcare programs as well.
- To date we have gotten 122 volunteers to our call to healthcare workers: 90 nurses, 12 doctors and 20 other.