Last week, the Westchester County Department of Health confirmed the first known case of COVID-19 in Westchester County. Since that time, Westchester County has collaborated with local, state and federal officials to ensure a coordinated response to protect the public. Due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in Westchester, the following Westchester County events have been postponed:
- Westchester Climate Change Youth Summit, March 11
- Department of Community Mental Health CODA Youth Summit, March 12
- WOW Conversations, March 13
- Friends of Marshlands Annual Meeting, March 15
- Airport Master Plan Public Open House, March 19
The events have been postponed out of an abundance of caution, and will be rescheduled in the future.