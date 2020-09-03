Westchester County events postponed in light of COVID-19

Last week, the Westchester County Department of Health confirmed the first known case of COVID-19 in Westchester County. Since that time, Westchester County has collaborated with local, state and federal officials to ensure a coordinated response to protect the public. Due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in Westchester, the following Westchester County events have been postponed:

Westchester Climate Change Youth Summit, March 11

Department of Community Mental Health CODA Youth Summit, March 12

WOW Conversations, March 13

Friends of Marshlands Annual Meeting, March 15

Airport Master Plan Public Open House, March 19

The events have been postponed out of an abundance of caution, and will be rescheduled in the future.