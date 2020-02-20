County Executive George Latimer, Local Leaders Applaud Connecticut Dropping Plan For Tolls On I-684

County Executive George Latimer said: “I am pleased to hear that our Connecticut neighbors have decided to end their plans to charge tolls on the one-mile stretch of I-684 on our shared border. My Administration – and my colleagues in government – had serious issues with this plan from its inception and even took our case to the Connecticut State Capitol to make those issues clear. I want to specifically cite the tremendous advocacy of New York State Senators Pete Harckham and Shelley Mayer, State Assemblyman David Buchwald, Town Supervisors Michael Schiliro of North Castle, Chris Burdick of Bedford, County Legislators Kitley Covill and Margaret Cunzio that helped make our case. I look forward to continued work with our colleagues in the State of the Connecticut in the future on other issues of joint concerns.”

Many local leaders were instrumental in sounding the alarm about this toll plan’s impact on Westchester County – both on the economic and quality of life fronts.

State Senator Pete Harckham said: “Connecticut’s Governor Ned Lamont’s decision to abandon his plans to toll trucks on highways in his state, including on short, mile-long stretch of I-684 is welcome news for New York residents and business owners who’d feel the unfair, added costs of travel in the region. Still, it is imperative that high-level discussions take place regarding regional transportation issues.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said: “Thank you to the many elected officials and advocates who made it clear that a CT toll on I-684 would disproportionately impact New Yorkers and would be an inappropriate way to make infrastructure policy. We share a commitment with Governor Ned Lamont to improve road and rail infrastructure, and we hope to work collaboratively in the future on making these improvements.”